Easier access to anti-opioid addiction drug could save lives

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - New federal guidelines make it easier for physicians to prescribe Buprenorphine to their patients and prevent opioid addiction relapses.

Gundersen Health System emergency medicine physician Dr. Chris Everlein said Buprenorphine helps patients suffering opioid withdrawals and cravings.

He said before these new guidelines, people had to get referrals from primary care physicians and then wait for specialists to analyze and prescribe Buprenorphine.

Now physicians can skip the middle man and prescribe their patients right away so there is less time to fall back into using lethal drugs like fentanyl.

"Hopefully we can get these patients sober in a much safer route than them just trying to go oftentimes cold turkey, so to speak, and going through those withdrawals and seeking out much more dangerous medications," Dr. Eberlein said.

He said the drug is not new and that it has been around for years.

Dr. Eberlein also said the more treatment options available the better.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deaths linked to Fentanyl increased by 55% since September--in part due to the social isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic.