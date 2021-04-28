Ellsworth Community College student drowns in Iowa River

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old Ellsworth Community College student drowned in the Iowa River. Iowa Falls Police Chief Wade Harken said Wednesday the body of Robert Givens Jr. was found late Tuesday after more than three hours of searching. He says the death is being investigated as an accidental drowning. Police went to the river Tuesday evening after receiving a call about a man being in distress after he jumped in the river. Givens was a freshman at the community college. He was a member of the school’s wrestling team.