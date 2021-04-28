Embattled Florida school superintendent decides to resign

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The South Florida school superintendent overseeing Parkland schools has resigned amid continuing criticism over the 2018 mass shooting there and a perjury charge from a statewide grand jury. Robert Runcie’s resignation came hours after he released a video statement saying he would be vindicated of the perjury charges. The district’s top lawyer also resigned. They were arrested last week after a grand jury indictment. Runcie led the nation’s sixth largest school district for nearly 10 years and had been lauded for closing the achievement gap between white and minority students. But the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School ultimately led to his downfall.