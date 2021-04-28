Evers allocates $21 million to help utility customers

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Governor Tony Evers announces that the state is using $21 million to help people who were behind on their utility bills.

The governor's office made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. His office is working with the Department of Administration and Public Service Commission to get the funding to those who qualify.

More than 36,000 utility customers got assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP).

“This year has been tough for folks and families, and we know there are so many who’ve struggled to make ends meet,” said Gov. Evers. “That’s why we’re working every day to ensure families, our state, and our economy can bounce back from this pandemic, and part of that is making sure households across the state can keep their lights on and their utilities running.”

Funds for WHEAP come from federal funds from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Utility bills were paid off based on information provided by utility customers based on their WHEAP application.