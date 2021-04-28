Ex-deputy in Georgia pleads guilty in federal firearms case

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former Georgia deputy has pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered firearms. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia said Wednesday that 28-year-old Cody Richard Griggers, of Montrose, Georgia, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession of an unregistered firearm before a federal judge. The judge set sentencing for July 6. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.