Few showers hang around

Last night thunderstorms rolled through along and north of I-90. This was much-needed rainfall after a drier start to April. Rainfall accumulations ranged from a tenth of an inch to half an inch.

Filtered sunshine and overcast skies will interchange today. Under the gray skies, a few isolated showers will be possible. High temperatures will be comfortable in the low 60s.

More and more sunshine will show off come Thursday. With a cold front passage, a few showers could develop in the afternoon. Then the sun sticks around into the weekend and brings temperatures back into the mid-60s.

By Saturday, a strong southerly wind will give Wisconsin a chance to return to the 70s. Cloud cover will increase with the climbing temperatures. Into Sunday with more cloud cover, temperatures will not be as warm as Saturday. Yet, the 70s could stay in your forecast with the next chance for rainfall arriving Sunday night.

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett