Fidone, Huskers’ touted TE recruit, is out with knee injury

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A serious knee injury will keep Nebraska freshman tight end Thomas Fidone out until at least midseason. Coach Scott Frost made the announcement after practice Wednesday. Fidone was the top player in the Cornhuskers’ 2021 recruiting class and was rated as the No. 2 tight end in the nation. He was the Huskers’ highest-rated recruit since 2008. Frost said Fidone, who was hurt in a non-contact drill late last week and will have surgery Thursday. Nebraska returns its top two tight ends from 2020 in juniors Austin Allen and Travis Vokolek.