Florence Welch throws her hat into the musical theater ring

NEW YORK (AP) — Florence Welch is ditching the machine for musicals. The Grammy-nominated leader of Florence + The Machine is supplying the lyrics and co-writing music for a stage musical of “The Great Gatsby,” it was announced Wednesday. No cast or premiere venue was revealed. Welch will collaborate on the music with Thomas Bartlett. The story writer is Martyna Majok, who was awarded the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Drama for “Cost of Living.” The musical will be directed by Olivier Award nominee Rebecca Frecknall. The copyright to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic Jazz Age novel expired at the end of 2020.