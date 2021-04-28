Germany’s Merkel presses China for human rights dialogue

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pressed China’s prime minister for broader discussions on human rights issues. Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang led broad-ranging governmental consultations on issues like the fight against the spread of the coronavirus, economic cooperation and other topics. The talks were held virtually on Wednesday due to the pandemic. According to remarks released by her office, Merkel brought up Germany’s criticism of China’s human rights record and said in her address to the group, “There are differences of opinion here, especially when we think of the situation in Hong Kong, for example.” The German leader added that her wish was for “in-depth” talks that would also include the countries’ justice ministers.