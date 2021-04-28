Harris, Pelosi to make history seated behind Biden at speech

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi are set to make history as the first two women to share the stage in Congress during a presidential address. President Joe Biden is delivering his first prime-time speech before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night. Millions of viewers will see two women sitting behind a president for the first time in U.S. history. Pelosi will be there as leader of the House. Harris, the first woman and first person of color elected vice president, joins in her role as president of the Senate.