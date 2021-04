Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) The Holmen boys golf team placed four players in the top 11 to claim the title at an MVC Conference Meet at Cedar Creek Wednesday.

The Vikings had the top two players, Luke Taibel was the meet medalist with a two-over par 73 and Sam Evenson had a 5-over par 76.

Onalaska's Jordan Degaetano and Tomah's Hunter Neuman tied for third with 77s.

Holmen had a team total of 312.

Tomah was second at 319 and Onalaska third with a 323.