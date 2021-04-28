Texas sheriff is named to lead immigration agency

HOUSTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has nominated the sheriff of one of the nation’s most populous counties to lead the agency that deports people who are in the country illegally.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County, Texas is Biden’s pick for director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Gonzalez strongly criticized former President Donald Trump for his hardline immigration policies.

After the Sheriff’s election in 2016, Gonzalez fulfilled a campaign promise to withdraw Harris County from a federal partnership that authorizes sheriff’s deputies to enforce immigration laws.

The agency has not had a Senate-confirmed leader since 2017.