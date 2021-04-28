Skip to Content

Hy-Vee Pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment

2:37 pm
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa(WXOW)- As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available, Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations will now offer the vaccine without an appointment.

All locations will offer a no appointment needed walk-in option.

If you prefer to set up an appointment for vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy, you can visit the Hy-Vee appointment website.

Area Hy-Vee locations include:

  • Winona : 1475 W Service Dr, Winona, MN 55987
  • St. Charles: 401 W 4th St, St Charles, MN 55972
  • Preston: 136 Main St SW, Preston, MN 55965
  • Decorah, Iowa: 915 Short St #107, Decorah, IA 52101
  • Spring Valley: 802 Memorial Dr, Spring Valley, MN 55975
  • Austin:1307 18th Ave NW, Austin, MN 55912
  • Zumbrota: 370 S Main St, Zumbrota, MN 55992
  • Stewartville:220 Center Town Plaza N, Stewartville, MN 55976

Chip O'Brien

