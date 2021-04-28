Hy-Vee Pharmacies offer COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa(WXOW)- As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more widely available, Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations will now offer the vaccine without an appointment.

All locations will offer a no appointment needed walk-in option.

If you prefer to set up an appointment for vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy, you can visit the Hy-Vee appointment website.

Area Hy-Vee locations include: