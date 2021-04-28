Indonesia seizes 2.5 tons of meth; 1 dead, 17 arrested

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police say they shot dead one and arrested 17 other people as they broke up a major drug ring attempting to smuggle more than 2.5 tons of methamphetamine originating from Afghanistan. Police found the first load of more than 1.2 tons board a ship that docked in Aceh Besar district on April 10. Five days later, police seized another 1.2 tons from Aceh Barat district. The chief of Indonesia’s National Police says one of the suspects was shot dead during the arrest. The suspects included one Nigerian and the rest are Indonesians. Police say the ring in Aceh was connected to six prisoners who are currently serving sentences in the province.