Interim DHS Secretary visits La Crosse to discuss substance abuse prevention and treatment

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Interim Secretary at Wisconsin Department of Health Services Karen Timberlake visited the Coulee Recovery Center on Wednesday morning to meet with Alliance to Heal members to discuss Gov. Evers budget proposals.

Timberlake explained that every two years Gov. Evers proposes his budget and around this time, it's transitioning to the legislature which is why she felt it was important to discuss with healthcare professionals today. She said they feel very strongly about the proposal but they wanted to hear from the people directly working with these issues.

The budget proposes a number of investments in treating and preventing substance use disorders. Timberlake said the administration wanted to get input to determine what the priorities are for those needing help.

"In meeting with all of the coalition partners today we have kind of a wide-ranging discussion about ways that peoples' struggles with housing can contribute to addiction and relapse. We talked about the need to continue to support telehealth services because that is something that makes it easier for people to get quick access to treatment," said Timberlake.

They also discussed the funding that the governor has proposed as it relates to treatment services and other strategies to address substance use disorders. Timberlake said they will have the money to help address these issues if the legislature moves ahead and adopts Medicaid expansion, which is part of the governors proposal.

The proposal includes medication assisted treatment, room and board for residential treatment, Medicaid coverage of acupuncture, substance use harm reduction grant, methamphetamine treatment training grant program, and addiction treatment platform.

Timberlake said it's important to be able to hear from those that deal with these things on a daily basis.

"We had heard quite a lot about the work of this coalition and we had heard a lot about the Coulee Recovery Center and we wanted to see it in action. It's one thing to read the description. It's another to meet the people and see the place and hear the stories," said Timberlake.

Cheryl Hancock, the executive director of the Coulee Recovery Center, said the one thing she wanted to make sure Timberlake heard about is the importance of funding for the positions that provide help to those struggling.

"There are recovery coaches in our community. Coulee Recovery Center has coaches and it's important to see that the funding to support those coaches is continued because they really do make an impact on people seeking recovery," said Hancock.

She said while they spent an hour and half talking about where extra funding was needed, they could have even used more time.

"We could have spent another hour just talking about the budget that's before us and what we have done as part of Alliance to Heal and those activities," said Hancock.

She said there are many different substances and different approaches for treatment which is what they could have talked about forever. Hancock said it's clear that Timberlake understands the situation and the barriers they are up against.

"I think it's important for her to hear that. Some real grassroots situations that we are experiencing because she can take that back then and share that with the colleagues she is working with," said Hancock.

She said it was an honor to have her at the Coulee Recovery Center and they are grateful to be able to express their concerns and experiences. While they do rely greatly on the generosity of the community, Hancock said state funding plays a role as well so she hopes Timberlake takes the information back to Madison.