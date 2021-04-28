La Crosse Distilling Co. helps raise funds for brain cancer research

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Community members now have the chance to support brain cancer research by visiting the La Crosse Distilling Co., as the organization kicks off its #BrewStacheStrong campaign.

Beginning May 1, the La Crosse Distilling Co. is participating in the national #BrewStacheStrong beer collaboration in solidarity with over 175 other craft breweries. The campaign focuses on raising funds through sales of their limited-edition Head ‘Stache, a single malt and single hop (SMaSH) India Pale Lager.

Throughout May, known as national Brain Tumor Awareness Month, community members can try this locally crafted brew at the tasting room, both on draft and in 16oz. cans. The organization stated they plan to donate $1.00 from every can sold during the entire month.

According to La Crosse Distilling Co. Co-founder Chad Staehly, the organization is grateful to be able to contribute to the cause and believes it is a win-win situation for both organizations.

"We get a chance to work with our community to help raise some money and in return, they get to enjoy some great beer packaged in an amazing can designed by world renowned painter Scramble Campbell," said Staehly.

StacheStrong President and Co-founder Colin Gerner agreed, saying, "Being in a position to not only provide hope for families and patients diagnosed with brain cancer, but also serve as a catalyst for change by collaborating La Crosse Distilling Co. to raise significant funds and awareness for brain cancer research is something I’m truly passionate about."

All those interested in learning more about the #BrewStacheStrong event and its participating breweries can visit the campaign's website. Additional updates can also be found on the #BrewStacheStrong Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @StacheStrong.

For additional information on the HEAD 'STACHE beer release, you can visit the La Crosse Distilling Company's event page.