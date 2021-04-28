Lamers Bus Lines looks for new drivers to join their team

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW) - Have you ever wanted to drive a school bus, motor coach, or even the La Crosse trolley?

Randy Scofield, Safety Director with Lamers of La Crosse said the company is looking for drivers, adding that they can train anyone to do so.

"We actually are one of the few companies that can get you the commercial driver's license, can train your for that into the proper endorsements to drive both a school bus and motor coach. We can train you all the way from basic driving a car up to driving a 45 foot motor coach."

The training process would involve using their driving simulator, which is one of three in the country. The simulator allows drivers to face real world situations while learning and training from the comfort of the mobile station.

Training simulations include driving through various weather patterns, dealing with pedestrians, dealing with emergency vehicles and other traffic, as well as solving mechanical issues with the buses or motor coaches.

To apply for open positions with Lamers, visit here.