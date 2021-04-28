Marquette adds Oklahoma transfer Kur Kuath to frontcourt

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marquette has added former Oklahoma forward Kur Kuath to its basketball roster. The 6-foot-10 Kuath averaged 5.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 17.1 minutes for Oklahoma this past season. He played 10.6 minutes per game in the 2019-20 season and averaged 3.4 points, 2.1 and 1.5 blocks. Kuath joins George Mason guard Tyler Kolek and former Clemson forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper as transfers heading to Marquette to play for new Golden Eagles coach Shaka Smart.