Mayo Clinic Health System offering walk-in vaccination appointments

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Mayo Clinic Health System is now giving people the opportunity for walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.

Walk-ins are available at MCHS's main campus in the Professional Arts Building. There are also two vaccination events for the next two Thursdays at the Amie L. Mathy Center-Boys & Girls Club from 2-6 p.m.

MCHS officials said having the walk-in vaccinations is a valuable service to the community.

"They may want a vaccine but they don't plan ahead or don't want to plan ahead to get it. But they decide 'Hey, if it's really convenient' and they can just go get one, then we can accomodate. Our supply is greater now than it has been for the last couple of months and rather than not give doses, we would rather give those doses on a walk in basis," said Ben Anderson, Nurse Administrator for MCHS.

Anderson said they're just trying to get more creative in getting the doses out to everyone.

For more information on the vaccination events at the Boys & Girls Club, click here.