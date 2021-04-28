Mel-Min schools to end the year early

MELROSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Melrose-Mindoro School District is ending its school year a few days early.

In a letter from Superintendent Jeff Arzt, it said on Monday night, the school board, based on a recommendation from district administration, approved ending the 2020-21 school year on Friday, May 28.

Originally, the district's final day of the year was Tuesday, June 1, or the day after Memorial Day.

The letter said that the decision gives families a chance to spend more time together before the start of summer school. It also allows for staff development time during the week of June 1.

Arzt thanked families for their flexibility and understanding throughout the entire school year.