Members of Congress react to President’s address

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Legislators from Wisconsin and Minnesota issued statements following President Biden's address to Congress Wednesday evening.

Congressman Jim Hagedorn (MN-01):

“Tonight, we heard from President Biden on the state of our nation, one hundred days into his administration. The president painted a picture full of promise, but the reality is that under his failed leadership, we are in an America more divided than ever.

“President Biden talked a lot about help for people who have been left behind, but the brand of radical socialism he and the other Democrat politicians are trying to impose will, in many respects, destroy our country. Radical notions like packing the Supreme Court with liberal activist judges, open borders and amnesty, and gun control are an assault on the founding principles of our country.

“Their extremist Green New Deal policies are disguised as “infrastructure,” but they will make the cost of fuel and electricity skyrocket and make the U.S. dependent upon China for energy. Moreover, their tax-and-spend wish list full of free stuff is not only bad policy but represents empty promises that will degrade our economy and force hard-working American taxpayers to foot the bill for generations to come.

“To keep America strong, create economic opportunity, and defend our way of life, we must nurture the gains achieved by President Trump and Republicans these last four years: a military and foreign policy of Peace Through Strength; secure borders with legal, merit-based immigration; an economic platform of tax reform, less regulation, low-cost energy and trade deals like USMCA; support for the fine men and women of law enforcement; and, protection of our U.S. Constitutional Rights, especially the right to life, our Second Amendment and the right to worship freely.

“I promised to serve as a conservative in Congress and defend the primary economic and employment interests of southern Minnesota, especially sustaining agriculture and rural America, supporting small business and manufacturing, and maintaining world class medical care via the Mayo Clinic and our fine rural hospitals.

“I will continue to stand up for those values by voting for measures to put America and Americans first. I’ll always advocate for free markets, protect our communities, defend our inalienable constitutional rights, and sustain southern Minnesota’s way of life.”

Senator Tina Smith (D-MN):

“First, I want to thank Chad Dunkley for being my virtual guest at President Biden’s Joint Address to Congress. Chad serves as CEO of New Horizon Academy, a family-owned company in Minnesota that has been serving young kids for 50 years. New Horizon Academy is one of the many childcare providers that the American Rescue Plan will help. While I wish Chad could have been here in-person, it was an honor for him to be my guest.

“More than a year ago, Chad and I connected in the early days of the pandemic about the crisis Minnesota childcare providers and families were facing. Childcare faced huge challenges before the pandemic, but was pushed to the brink and in some cases over the edge. Hearing his story and the experiences in Minnesota inspired me to tackle this and work with partners in congress to deliver historic funding to help stabilize this essential sector.

“I have heard time and again from so many Minnesotans about the need for affordable, high-quality childcare because we know early education is fundamental for families, and for our economy. So I’m glad that President Biden unveiled his American Families Plan today, and spoke tonight about how it would make the significant investments we so badly need. In addition to childcare and early education, President Biden touched on the progress we’ve made when it comes to combating the coronavirus pandemic, and the progress we still need to make on police reform, gun safety, and tackling climate change. Tonight, President Biden again showed that the Biden-Harris White House believes in government that fights for all families and working people, not just a few at the top. I look forward to continuing to partner on this work, and expanding opportunity for Minnesotans and all Americans.”

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI):

“Unfortunately, President Biden’s agenda is massive spending, massive tax increases, open borders, and attacks on energy that will harm our economy and threaten American jobs. He promised to unify and heal America but has done the exact opposite in his first 100 days. He has declared that America is systemically racist and needs to be “fundamentally transformed.” That type of rhetoric sows division and discord and leads me to ask: Can anyone even like, much less love, something they want to fundamentally transform? While it’s not perfect, I believe America is the greatest nation in the history of mankind. We are a nation with problems to fix, not a country that needs a complete overhaul. I wish President Biden shared that belief and would work with those of us who truly love America to address the serious issues we do face.”