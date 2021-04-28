More tests and still more questions about the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics open in under three months and there are still more questions than answers despite the rollout of new rule books to explain how the games will take place in the middle of a surging pandemic in Japan. The second version of the “Playbooks” for athletes was released by the International Olympic Committee and the the local organizers. Versions for other non-athlete groups are to be released later. And a third version will come out in June. The Olympics open on July 23. More testing for everyone was the key highlight.