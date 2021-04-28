NWHL doubles salary cap to $300K, delays Montreal expansion

The National Women’s Hockey League is doubling its salary cap to $300,000 for each of its six teams. At the same time, Boston Pride chairman Miles Arnone says the league is putting off adding an expansion franchise in Montreal until the 2022-23 season because of continuing uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic. Arnone has a stake in the BTM ownership group behind the Montreal expansion bid and operates the Toronto Six. The dramatic increase of the salary cap is based on league projections indicating that the NWHL is making strides in achieving financial stability entering its seventh season. The move comes after a year in which the league was restricted to playing a two-week season, which was disrupted further by an outbreak of COVID-19.