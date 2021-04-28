Police ID suspect in LA shooting rampage, motive unknown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police have identified the suspect who was fatally shot by officers a day earlier after shooting several people in the city’s downtown, killing two of them. Forty-nine-year-old Carlos Lopez died Tuesday after a gun battle with police following a car chase that ended on a freeway overpass in Orange County. A handgun was recovered at the scene. Officials on Wednesday didn’t identify the gunman’s motive for the rampage. Police are investigating if Lopez is connected to any other crimes.