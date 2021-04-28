Retired Washington Post editor Martin Baron has book deal

NEW YORK (AP) — The celebrated newspaper editor Martin Baron is working on a book about his recent leadership of The Washington Post during the administration of President Donald Trump. Flatiron Books announced Wednesday that it had acquired Baron’s “Collision of Power: Trump, Bezos, and The Washington Post.” Baron retired recently as executive editor of the Post, which is owned by Amazon.com founder and frequent Trump target Jeff Bezos. Baron will explore his eight years with the paper and look into larger issues of the press and its role in democracy. No publication date has been set yet.