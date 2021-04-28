Road construction happening along two more La Crosse streets

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- If you are traveling on Copeland Avenue going southbound or Cass Street near 20th Street South, you may experience delays.

The reason is due to road construction set to occur on both streets in the coming days.

Copeland Avenue southbound from Saint Andrew St. to Monitor St. is reduced to one lane as crews work on repairing the road as well as water utilities.

Additionally, Cass Street near 20th Street South sets to be closed in the coming days due to road reconstruction and utility repairs. Road closures are anticipated to occur until early July with all vehicles being rerouted until construction is completed.

