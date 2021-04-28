Russia expels Baltics, Slovak diplomats in quid pro quo

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is ordering a total of seven diplomats from three Baltic nations and Slovakia to leave in a quid-pro-quo response to the countries’ expulsion of Russian Embassy workers. The Russian Foreign Ministry summoned ambassadors on Wednesday to order three diplomats from Slovakia, two from Lithuania, one from Estonia and one from Latvia to leave Moscow in a week. Moscow’s action continues the diplomatic warfare between Russia and several EU nations that began this month when the Czech Republic expelled scores of Russian diplomats over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a 2014 ammunition depot explosion. Last week, Lithuania, Estonia, Latvia and Slovakia ordered Russian diplomats out in solidarity with Prague.