Senate panel approves Biden nominees to Postal Service board

A Senate committee has approved President Joe Biden’s three nominees to the U.S. Postal Service’s governing board. Ron Stroman is a former deputy postmaster general, Amber McReynolds leads the nonprofit National Vote at Home Institute and Anton Hajjar is a former general counsel of the American Postal Workers Union. The nominees need to be confirmed by the full Senate before taking positions on the board. The nominations could shake up the Postal Service at a time when Postmaster General Louis DeJoy pushes a controversial overhaul of mail operations. DeJoy is a major Republican Party donor. If approved, Biden’s three nominees would give Democrats and Democratic appointees a majority on the governing board.