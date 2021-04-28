South Africa’s Ramaphosa says corruption has damaged country

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says rampant corruption has seriously damaged South Africa’s economy and people’s trust in the government. Ramaphosa was speaking at a judicial inquiry the investigating “state capture,” the term for the corruption under former president Jacob Zuma’s rule in which his associates in the Gupta family allegedly won control of much of the state and its finances. Ramaphosa said corruption has taken a great toll on South Africa’s society and economy. He said it has eroded the values of South Africa’s constitution and undermined the rule of law. He said if corruption is allowed to continue it could threaten South Africa’s economic growth and development.