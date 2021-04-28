Strip club operators indicted in prostitution conspiracy

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a southeastern Wisconsin strip club owner and his former manager for allegedly offering customers prostitutes. The indictment was unsealed Tuesday in federal court in Milwaukee. According to court documents, Radomir Buzdum owned the TNT club in Lebanon in Dodge County and worked with now-former manager Timothy Miller to recruit prostitutes for customers at the club between 2012 and 2019. They allegedly texted pimps to recruit and coordinate the prostitutes. Buzdum also was indicted on two counts of filing a false tax return for allegedly under-reporting the club’s revenue. Online court records did not list an attorney for either Buzdum or Miller.