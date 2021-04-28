Tennessee officer fired for high-fiving man using race slur

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police department has fired an officer after video surfaced of him high-fiving a man who used a racial slur. According to The Tennessean, the November firing of Seth Schilling from the Franklin Police Department was confirmed by documents obtained through a public records request. The documents say Schilling in October responded to a bar about someone harassing customers, filming them and using racial and homophobic slurs. Documents say Schilling high-fived a man in the parking lot after he said a racial slur and said he supports Donald Trump, whom Schilling also said he supports. An internal affairs hearing transcript shows Schilling said he high-fived the man to keep the situation calm.