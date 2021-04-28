The Aging & Disability Resource Center searches for local volunteers

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) is searching for volunteers to help deliver and prepare meals for elderly community members in Holmen, Onalaska, and La Crosse.

According to the organization, shifts typically run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with delivery routes averaging about 12 miles. Additionally, individuals can also help serve and package meals at the site locations.

The center reminds community members that ADRC volunteers do much more than simply deliver meals, as their efforts help the elderly stay healthy, safe, and independent in their own homes.

All those interested in learning more about becoming a volunteer can call the center at (608)-785-5700.