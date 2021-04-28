The Hamburglar? How a story about meat limits fell apart

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden spent only a weekend as the “Hamburglar” in the conservative media world, but the incident illustrated the speed at which a false and damaging story can spread. The Daily Mail wrote last week about things that could potentially be in a Biden climate change plan, and cited an academic study that mentioned reductions in greenhouse gases that could be achieved with limits on beef consumption. In short order, the story was twisted by some to suggest Biden would limit people to eating one hamburger a month. The president has made no such proposals.