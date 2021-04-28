UPDATE: Names released in Tuesday’s fatal Vernon Co. crash

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people including a 10-year-old child from Genoa are killed in a crash Tuesday morning near Genoa.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office released the names of the two people killed in the crash which happened around 7:24 a.m. on Highway 56 near County K in the Town of Genoa.

Jody Duwe, 59, and Nevaeh Niemyjski, 10, were in a 2007 Ford Escape headed westbound when a turkey flew into the front of the vehicle and struck it. Duwe lost control of the vehicle which skidded into a ditch then back across the centerline. The Escape hit an eastbound 2011 Dodge pickup head-on.

Both Duwe and Niemyjski were pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner's Office.

The pickup truck driver was able to get out and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deaths are the county's second and third vehicle fatalities in 2021 according to the sheriff's office.