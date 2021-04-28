UK government facing mounting criticism over aid budget cuts

LONDON (AP) — The British government is facing mounting criticism over its planned cuts to overseas aid spending as leaked details point to big reductions in funding for water, sanitation and hygiene projects as well as girls’ education. Details of where the ax will fall have yet to be officially confirmed but the government is adamant that its decision last November to reduce its long-standing target for overseas aid from 0.7% of national income to 0.5% was right given the scale of the recession. In a leaked document reportedly prepared for minister Wendy Morton and published in The Daily Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday, the government is said to be cutting bilateral funding for overseas water, sanitation and hygiene projects by over 80%