UN Syria envoy says there’s interest in stepped up diplomacy

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. special envoy for Syria says key global players are interested in stepped-up international diplomacy to “unlock progress” toward ending the country’s 10-year war. Geir Pedersen called Wednesday for exploratory discussions to “help test possibilities and bridge the gaps of mistrust.” His comments to the U.N. Security Council follow discussions with senior officials in Russia, the United States, Turkey, Iran, the Arab world, Europe and other council members. They came with a warning to “prioritize the proactive search for a settlement of the Syrian conflict,” especially in light of a spate of violent incidents this month.