UN urges global support for volcano-erupting St. Vincent

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved a resolution expressing solidarity and support for St. Vincent and urging continued international financial help for the eastern Caribbean island as it deals with volcanic eruptions. The resolution was adopted by consensus Wednesday in the 193-member world body. It asks U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to support rehabilitation efforts in St. Vincent and neighboring countries affected by the volcano. Last week, the U.N. announced it is seeking $29.2 million to help St. Vincent recover from the eruptions that have destroyed homes and crops, contaminated water supplies and displaced up to 20% of its people.