US government taking creative steps to counter cyberthreats

WASHINGTON (AP) — An FBI operation gave law enforcement remote access to hundreds of computers to counter a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software. Now, the Justice Department’s top national security official says that kind of tool is likely to be deployed “judiciously” in the future as the government develops a framework for the tool’s use. The department had announced earlier this month that it had obtained a warrant from a federal judge in an operation involving the removal of malicious coding that gives hackers a foothold into networks. The government removed these web shells from hundreds of vulnerable computers affected by a hack that Microsoft has blamed on a group operating in China.