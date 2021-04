Menomonie, Wis. (WXOW) UW-La Crosse scored 7 runs in the 5th inning to take a 9-3 win in game one of a doubleheader at UW-Stout Wednesday.

Sydne Shattuck had 3 hits and 4 runs batted in to lead the way.

Stout came back to win game two 4-3.

The Eagles are now 10-11 overall and 6-5 in the WIAC.