Venezuela’s beloved ‘Doctor of the Poor’ to be beatified

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A man considered by millions of Venezuelans the “doctor of the poor” is set to be beatified, a step toward sainthood. Jose Gregorio Hernández, who died in 1919, will be beatified Friday during a ceremony in Venezuela’s capital. Hernández was a physician, university professor and researcher. The case that prompted the beatification was that of a girl seriously injured after being shot in the head who managed to recover completely in a miracle attributed to Hernández. Initial plans called for a ceremony at a stadium, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers to change the venue and limit attendance to fewer than 300 people.