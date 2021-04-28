Weekend weather is looking warmer.

Warm up begins…

Cloudy skies have dominated for your Wednesday. They’ve limited afternoon highs to the 50s to middle 60s for most of the area. Crawford and Richland Counties managed the warmest readings. A lone shower was still in play, but it wasn’t very heavy, and it appears we will be dry for tonight.

Approaching weak front…

A cold front will move through the area Thursday, and it may generate a stray shower or two, perhaps even some thunder in the afternoon, but they will be pretty scattered and won’t help much with our rainfall deficit.

Warmer for the weekend…

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s, readings will jump into the 70s and perhaps even the 80s for the weekend. It would seem that Saturday will be the warmer of the two days. Sunday will bring a slight chance of t-storms, and should be a bit cooler. Next week will likely bring a few chances of rainfall.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden