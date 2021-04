WESTBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Westby Police are looking for the public's assistance in finding a man who hasn't been seen or heard from since last week.

They're looking for Corey Simonson. Police said the last contact with him was on April 23.

He is driving a large red Ford Excursion.

If anyone has seen either Simonson or his vehicle, you're asked to contact the Westby Police Department at 608-634-4411.