Search on for new Jackson County District Attorney

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - According to governor Tony Evers, Jackson County is now searching for a new County District Attorney.

Daniel Diehn, Jackson County's current District Attorney, recently announced his plans to step away from the role beginning July 16. In April, he was elected as the Branch 2 Circuit Court Judge for the county.

A replacement is needed for the district attorney. The appointee is scheduled to step in and serve the position for the remainder of the term, which ends January 2025.

Those interested in applying can email a completed application form, found in the "Apply to Serve” section of Gov. Evers’ website, to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. All applications must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 21.

For further information about the appointment process, individuals can call the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at (608) 266-1212.