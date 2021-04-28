Wisconsin State Fair announces return for 2021

MADISON (WKOW) -- After announcing plans to hold a fair this year last January, the Wisconsin State Fair has officially set the date for this year's event.

According to a news release from fair spokesperson Jennifer Puente, the 170th Wisconsin State Fair will run Aug. 5-15 at its usual grounds in West Allis.

“We are happy to confirm there are WonderFair days ahead and are excited to safely gather to celebrate everything we are so proud of in Wisconsin,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO. “We look forward to making many exciting announcements in the weeks to come!”

As the fair is still months away, there are no concrete safety protocols in place yet. The state fair board will announce any and all policies as the date approaches.