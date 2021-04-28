World Migratory Bird Day to be celebrated at the Trempealeau Refuge

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - World Migratory Bird Day is Saturday, May 8.

As birds return to the refuge, so does the celebration. The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge celebration features birding stations, a Zoom presentation, and hikes.

There are hikes scheduled for Saturday morning at 7 a.m. and three more hikes at 9 a.m. Experienced volunteers will lead the hikers through trails to experience the celebration of migration.

Due to COVID guidelines, hikes will only allow ten guests per hike to maintain distancing, in addition to mask requirements.

Visitor Services Intern Brandon Raymond recommends bringing water, a snack, and to not leave any trash behind. Furthermore, comfortable clothing, comfortable shoes, and binoculars are included in the recommendations.

Starting May 3, self-led birding stations are in place for two weeks at the five best viewing locations in the refuge.

On Friday night May 7th, the celebration kicks off with a Zoom presentation from naturalist and wildlife photographer Stan Tekiela.

Information on the Zoom presentation, hike registration, and additional info can be found here: https://www.facebook.com/TrempealeauNWR/