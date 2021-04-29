15 cats killed, over 30 abandoned in Wisconsin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An animal welfare organization is searching for those responsible for shooting to death 15 cats among more than 30 that were abandoned in western Wisconsin. Dunn County Humane Society says 33 cats were abandoned near a pile of cat food in the township of Spring Brook. Fifteen of the cats and kittens were shot and killed, the Star Tribune reported. The humane society says it was “such an act of cruelty” that those responsible should be found. The organization is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest in the incident.