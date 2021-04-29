3 more plead guilty in multistate bank fraud scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors are announcing three more guilty pleas in a bank fraud scheme that affected banks in multiple states. The three, from New York, Ohio and New Jersey, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and face sentencing in September. The U.S. attorney’s office in Newark says the trio and others scammed the banks and electronic merchant processors by creating sham companies and using them to issue checks to other shell companies associated with the scheme, without the funds to back them up. They also used ATMs and bank tellers to withdraw money before the banks and merchant processors could recognize the fraudulent transactions. Four others had previously pleaded guilty.