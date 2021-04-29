$302M in BP oil spill money budgeted to restore ecosystems

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Texas can get up to $79 million in BP oil spill restoration money, Mississippi nearly $69 million, and Florida almost $74 million for recently approved ecological projects and programs. A group set up to decide how to spend the money listed $302 million in planning and implementation for 20 projects and programs Wednesday. But the RESTORE Council notes that $161 million of that has been budgeted but needs more evaluation. Alabama is the lead for $40 million in projects that cross state lines. The projects are part 2 of a group of proposals that brought $130 million last year to Louisiana and $26.9 million to Alabama.