Appeals court tells EPA to ban pesticide or decide it’s safe

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to quickly determine whether a pesticide linked to brain damage in children should be banned. The court says the EPA had delayed acting on the widely used bug-killer chlorpyrifos for nearly 14 years. The EPA has been ordered to act within 60 days. The Obama administration had initiated a ban, but the EPA reversed that decision shortly after President Donald Trump took office in 2017. The EPA rejected a legal challenge in 2019, saying environmental groups had failed to prove that a ban was warranted. A spokesman says the EPA is reviewing the court decision.