Aquinas scores 18 runs in home opener

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - Aquinas is off to a hot start this season, they hosted Nekoosa on Thursday afternoon for their home opener.

By the bottom of the fourth, the game was well in hand for the Blugolds. However, they added to it. Jared Everson had a RBI double to make it 14-2. Everson was then brought in thanks to a single down the line by Chris Wilson. Finally, the bases were loaded for Gagermeier who brought in 2 more with a 2-RBI double adding the final runs of the game.

Aquinas defeats Nekoosa in 5 innings, 18-2.

Aquinas' Feehan went 4 innings giving up 2 runs on 2 hits.